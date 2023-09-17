Open Menu

14 Killed In Plane Crash In Brazilian Amazon

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2023 | 10:20 AM

14 killed in plane crash in Brazilian Amazon

Rio de Janeiro, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Fourteen people were killed Saturday when a plane crashed in the Brazilian Amazon in the northern town of Barcelos, a popular tourist stop, the governor of Amazonas state said.

Twelve passengers and two crew were killed in the accident, Governor Wilson Lima wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Brazilian media reports said there were no survivors of the crash.

State officials did not immediately respond to requests for further details.

News site G1 said the plane was an 18-passenger EMB-110, a twin-engine turboprop manufactured by Brazilian aircraft-maker Embraer.

It was reportedly on its way from the state capital, Manaus, to Barcelos, about a 90-minute flight.

Located on the Rio Negro, an Amazon tributary, it is bordered by several national parks and other protected areas.

News site UOL said the passengers were Brazilians traveling to the region for sport fishing, citing state security secretary Vinicius Almeida.

