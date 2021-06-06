UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Killed, Over 245,000 Affected By Heavy Rains In Sri Lanka

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

14 killed, over 245,000 affected by heavy rains in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Fourteen people have been killed due to heavy rains in Sri Lanka while over 245,000 people have been affected, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) said in its latest update here Sunday.

Out of the 14 killed, five deaths have been reported from Kegalle, located 88 kilometers away from capital Colombo, while three deaths have been reported from the Ratnapura District.

Two people have been reported missing while two more have been injured.

According to DMC statistics, 15,658 people have been moved to safer locations while over 800 houses have been damaged.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Navy said that following rising concerns, there was no threat of furnace oil from tanks at the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery being mixed into the Kelani River in the outskirts of Colombo.

Tanks containing furnace oil at the oil refinery had overflown with rainwater following the heavy downpour on Saturday.

The navy said it had taken action together with the Sri Lanka Coast Guard to skim the furnace oil exposed to the external environment and to prevent further spread as it could have an adverse impact on the water distribution of the main Ambathale and Biyagama water treatment plants.

Navy Spokesman Captain Indika De Silva said that operations were continuing to skim the furnace oil from the flood waters using floating boom.

Related Topics

Injured Flood Water Sri Lanka Oil Ratnapura Colombo Sunday From Rains

Recent Stories

UAE ranks among top 20 countries in 13 transport i ..

8 minutes ago

Japan extends grief over loss of lives in Ghotki t ..

1 second ago

3 months cultural gala kick-starts for Canadian Pa ..

2 seconds ago

Hot weather in most parts during next 24 hours

3 seconds ago

Bullion prices on Monday 7 June 2021

5 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.