14 killed, over 50 injured in road accident in central India

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 14 people were killed and over 50 others were injured in a road accident in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Saturday morning.

Police said the incident took place on Friday night in the Sidhi district, when a truck hit buses parked on the side of a road.

Superintendent of Police Mukesh Shrivastava told local news agency Asian News International, that 14 people were killed and 56 others were injured in the incident.

Saket Malviya, a top district administration official told reporters that three buses had stopped on the road for refreshment when the truck lost its balance due to a tyre burst, resulting in the rear-end collision.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that each of the victims' next of kin will receive one million Indian rupees (approximately $12,057).