14 Migrants Die, 139 Rescued Off Tunisia: National Guard

Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Tunis, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Fourteen migrants, including four children, drowned while 139 were rescued Tuesday after two boats sank off the coast of Tunisia, the country's national guard told AFP.

The boats left shore on Monday night or early Tuesday and carried migrants mainly from sub-Saharan Africa who were attempting to reach Europe illegally, spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli said.

The rescue operation was carried out by the national guard, he added.

