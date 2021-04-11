14 more police officers injured in riot in Northern Ireland

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Fourteen more police officers have been injured in the latest riot in parts of Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of police officers injured in the past week to 88, local media reported Saturday.

The disorder happened Friday night around the loyalist Tiger's Bay and nationalist New Lodge areas of north Belfast, as well as Coleraine, County Londonderry, according to the BBC.

During the latest night of violence, a burning car was rammed against a police Land Rover while petrol bombs, bottles and masonry were thrown at police.

"This was reckless and dangerous criminal behaviour which resulted in a number of our officers sustaining injury," said Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Inspector Darren Fox.

According to Fox, most of the injuries had been minor, although one officer had been knocked unconscious and required hospital treatment.

"Residents in these areas, or indeed anywhere, do not want or deserve to experience the fear many of them will have felt in recent nights," he said.

"Those identified will face the full rig-our of the law," he added.

The latest development followed continued unrest since the end of last month amid tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol within the Brexit deal between Britain and the European Union.

There were also disputes over the police's handling of alleged lock-down breaches by the left-wing party Sinn Fein at the funeral of republican Bobby Storey, according to Sky news.

Saturday also marks the 23rd anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Good Friday Agreement, or Belfast Agreement, is a set of agreements signed between the British and Irish governments as well as the major political parties in Northern Ireland on Good Friday, April 10, 1998, which is viewed as a major political development in the Northern Ireland peace process. This agreement helped to bring to an end a period of conflict in the region.