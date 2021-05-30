UrduPoint.com
14 Students Released After Abduction In Northwestern Nigeria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 01:30 PM

14 students released after abduction in northwestern Nigeria

ABUJA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :At least 14 students who were abducted last month from a private university in Kaduna State have been released, according to officials Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan said that students who were kidnapped by bandits from The Green Field University on April 20 were handed over to their families.

They were among 19 students taken hostage, while five were found dead near the school on April 23.

The bandits demanded a ransom to free the students but the Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai rejected those demands.In Kaduna, 937 people were killed in attacks by bandits in 2020 and 1,972 are missing.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

