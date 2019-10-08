UrduPoint.com
14 Women Out Of 114 Nobel Literature Prize Laureates

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Stockholm, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Women make up half of mankind, but only 14 of the 114 Nobel Literature prize laureates.

Here is a list of the women who have won the prestigious honour since it was first awarded in 1901.

The Names of the 2018 and 2019 laureates will be revealed on Thursday, October 10 in Stockholm.

2015 - Svetlana Alexeivich (Belarus) 2013 - Alice Munro (Canada) 2009 - Herta Mueller (Germany) 2007 - Doris Lessing (Britain) 2004 - Elfriede Jelinek (Austria) 1996 - Wislawa Szymborska (Poland) 1993 - Toni Morrison (United States) 1991 - Nadine Gordimer (South Africa) 1966 - Nelly Sachs (Sweden), with Shmuel Agnon of Israel 1945 - Gabriela Mistral (Chile) 1938 - Pearl Buck (United States) 1928 - Sigrid Undset (Norway)1926 - Grazia Deledda (Italy)1909 - Selma Lagerlof (Sweden)

More Stories From Miscellaneous

