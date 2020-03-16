UrduPoint.com
140 Countries, Territories Restricting Entry From S. Korea Over Coronavirus Fears

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:30 AM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A total of 140 countries and territories were imposing entry bans or stricter quarantine procedures or plan to do so for people from South Korea over coronavirus concerns Monday, the foreign ministry said.

The number of countries and territories set to bar or barring the entry of people who have visited Korea at least in the past two weeks came to 71, up by six from the previous day, the ministry's chart showed.

Bolivia and South Africa were the latest to have newly joined the list, announcing they will bring into force this week the entry ban on travelers from several coronavirus-hit countries and regions, including Korea.

Belize, Tunisia, Ghana and Kenya toughened their travel curbs to ban the entry of foreigners from virus-affected nations, as opposed to so far having imposed stricter quarantine systems like a 14-day self-isolation.

Some exceptions apply to those with long-stay visas, residential permits or other essential reasons.

Six countries, unchanged from the previous tally, were imposing an entry ban for people flying in from southeastern parts of Korea -- Daegu city and North Gyeongsang Province -- where the majority of COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred.

A total of 17 countries and territories, including 22 cities, provinces and autonomous regions of China, were taking tougher quarantine measures, mostly a two-week mandatory isolation at designated facilities.

The number of countries and territories imposing stricter health screenings and requiring or recommending isolation stood at 46.

South Korea reported 74 new cases of confirmed coronavirus infections Monday, bringing the total infection tally to 8,236, with 75 deaths.

