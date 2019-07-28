UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,400 Arrested At Moscow Election Protest: Monitor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

1,400 arrested at Moscow election protest: monitor

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Russian police arrested almost 1,400 people as they gathered in Moscow at the weekend to demand open elections, a monitor said, the biggest crackdown on a rally in the country in years.

Some 3,500 people took part in the unauthorised protest on Saturday, according to official figures, after authorities blocked prominent opposition candidates from taking part in city elections.

The meeting came a week after 22,000 took to the streets calling on authorities to reverse their decision ahead of the vote.

Police used batons on protesters as they tried to gather outside city hall on Saturday, and AFP reporters at the scene saw demonstrators with injuries.

The EU in a statement denounced the "disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters," which it said undermined "the fundamental freedoms of expression, association and assembly".

Amnesty International also condemned what it said was the use of excessive force by the police.

After the rally last week investigators raided the homes and headquarters of a number of disqualified candidates. Top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was jailed for 30 days for calling the fresh protest.

Several would-be candidates were detained before or during the meeting on Saturday. Among them was Ilya Yashin, who called for another protest next weekend.

OVD-Info, an organisation that monitors protests, reported Sunday that 1,373 people were detained.

It said this was the highest number since mass demonstrations in 2012, when tens of thousands protested President Vladimir Putin's return to the Kremlin after four years as prime minister.

The new protests come amid wider public anger over declining living standards that has hit Putin's approval ratings.

Elections to Moscow's 45-seat legislative body, currently controlled by the pro-Kremlin United Russia party, are due to be held in September.

While pro-Kremlin candidates enjoy the support of the state, independent candidates say they have been made to jump through countless hoops in order to get on the ballot for the city polls.

Following pickets last week, including outside the local election commission building, investigators said they were launching a criminal probe into obstructing the work of election officials.

If found guilty, organisers risk up to five years in prison.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Prime Minister Protest Police Moscow Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Vladimir Putin September Criminals Sunday From Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Journalist Irfan Siddiqui’s bail approved

15 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq welcomes Ivanka Trump's offer to ..

22 minutes ago

Sialkot man poisons his children over domestic dis ..

41 minutes ago

Travel eye software to help capture suspects in Pu ..

45 minutes ago

PM Imran to decide on CNIC condition on shopping w ..

1 hour ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.