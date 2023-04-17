(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) --:More than 1,400 people, including firefighters and militia personnel, are racing against time to douse a forest fire raging in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The fire erupted at Guanzhuang Village under the city of Anning on Thursday afternoon, according to municipal officials.

A total of 56 water trucks and machines, as well as helicopters, have been deployed to put out the blaze.

So far, no casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.