14,000 Libyan development projects suspended since 2011: minister

TRIPOLI, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Libyan Economy Minister Ali al-Isawy said Tuesday that 14,000 development projects worth more than 140 billion U.S. Dollars have been suspended since 2011.

"If half or even a quarter of these projects were resumed, there would have been a significant political, economic and social change," the minister told a press conference.

The ongoing fighting between the government forces and the eastern-based army in and around the capital Tripoli "confused the economic situation and every ambitious plan to reform it," al-Isawy said.

"There will be a battle for building and development in Tripoli after the war is over," the minister added.

The eastern-based army has been on a military campaign since early April to take over Tripoli from the government.