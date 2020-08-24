UrduPoint.com
148 Arrested As PSG Fans Riot After Defeat: Paris Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

148 arrested as PSG fans riot after defeat: Paris police

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Police said Monday they arrested 148 people as Paris Saint-Germain fans set cars ablaze, smashed shop windows and clashed with police in the French capital after the team's Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich.

The violence occurred around the Parc des Princes stadium and on the Champs-Elysees avenue during and after the match on Sunday night, police said on Twitter.

Thousands of supporters had gathered at the Parc des Princes to cheer on PSG, lighting flares and chanting as they watched the 1-0 defeat in Lisbon on a big screen.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

