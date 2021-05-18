UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1.5 Billion Anti-Covid Shots Injected Worldwide: AFP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:30 PM

1.5 billion anti-Covid shots injected worldwide: AFP

PARIS, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :More than 1.5 billion doses of anti-Covid vaccines have been injected into people's arms around the world, six months after the vaccination drive started, according to an AFP count.

By Tuesday at 1530 GMT at least 1,500,017,337 doses had been injected in 210 countries or territories, according to the tally based on official sources.

Nearly three fifths of the total have been administered in three countries: China (421.9 million), the United States (274.4 million) and India (184.4 million).

In terms of population, Israel is leading the pack: nearly six Israelis out of 10 have already been completely vaccinated with two shots. The United Kingdom follows, with 54 percent of its population having already received at least one dose, then Bahrain with 50 percent), the United States (48 percent), Chile (47 percent) and Uruguay (40 percent).

In the 27-nation European Union more than 200 million doses have been administered to 32 percent of the population. Of the bloc's biggest countries Germany has given one dose to 37 percent of the population, France to 31 percent, Italy to 32 percent and Spain 33 percent.

While the world's half billionth dose took four months to achieve, coming on March 25, it took less than a month to double the total, then just over another three weeks to get to the figure of 1.5 billion.

Eleven countries are not yet vaccinating. Six of them are in Africa: Burkina Faso, Burundi, the Central African Republic, Chad, Eritrea and Tanzania. The others are in Oceania (Vanuatu and Kiribati), North Korea and Turkmenistan in Asia and Haiti in the Caribbean.

Related Topics

India Africa World Israel China France European Union Germany Eritrea Spain Italy Bahrain United Kingdom Burundi Burkina Faso Turkmenistan Tanzania Chad Chile United States North Korea Kiribati Vanuatu Central African Republic Haiti Uruguay March Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

51 minutes ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

52 minutes ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

52 minutes ago

15th Sharjah Biennial scheduled for early February ..

52 minutes ago

12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival opens W ..

1 hour ago

Inauguration of DEWA&#039;s Green Hydrogen project ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.