15 dead, 22 wounded in Turkey road accident: governor

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Fifteen people died and 22 were injured in a road accident involving a bus and an ambulance in southeastern Turkey, a regional governor said Saturday.

"In all, 15 of our citizens died and 22 were injured .... in an accident involving a bus, an emergency team and an ambulance ...

between Gaziantep and Nizip," Davut Gul, the governor of Gaziantep province said.

The DHA news agency said an ambulance, a firefighting truck and a bus carrying journalists were hit by a passenger bus.

"Three firefighters, two emergency workers and two journalists figure among the dead," the Gaziantep governor said.

Photos on DHA showed the back of an ambulance ripped out and metal debris strewn around it.

rba/ach/yad