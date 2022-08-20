UrduPoint.com

15 Dead, 22 Wounded In Turkey Road Accident: Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2022 | 03:40 PM

15 dead, 22 wounded in Turkey road accident: governor

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Fifteen people died and 22 were injured in a road accident involving a bus and an ambulance in southeastern Turkey, a regional governor said Saturday.

"In all, 15 of our citizens died and 22 were injured .... in an accident involving a bus, an emergency team and an ambulance ...

between Gaziantep and Nizip," Davut Gul, the governor of Gaziantep province said.

The DHA news agency said an ambulance, a firefighting truck and a bus carrying journalists were hit by a passenger bus.

"Three firefighters, two emergency workers and two journalists figure among the dead," the Gaziantep governor said.

Photos on DHA showed the back of an ambulance ripped out and metal debris strewn around it.

rba/ach/yad

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Governor Turkey Died Road Accident Gaziantep All

Recent Stories

Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread J ..

Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread Joy!

39 minutes ago
 PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential ra ..

PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential rains in different parts of KP

2 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISP ..

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

2 hours ago
 "Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kin ..

"Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kinds of abuse with PTI leader

3 hours ago
 Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through ..

Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through dialogue: PM

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.