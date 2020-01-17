15 dead in attack on Fulani village in Mali

(@imziishan)

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Fifteen people have been killed in an attack on a Fulani village in central Mali, according to security and local officials, in the latest violence to hit the centre of the country.

Armed men attacked Sinda village between Wednesday night and the early hours of Thursday morning, said a security official who requested anonymity, adding that some victims had their throats slit in their sleep.

Terrified villagers buried the dead on Thursday, a local teacher told AFP.