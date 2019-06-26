UrduPoint.com
15 Dead In Crush At Madagascar Independence Day Event: Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:50 PM

15 dead in crush at Madagascar independence day event: hospital

Antananarivo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :At least 15 people were crushed to death and dozens injured in Madagascar on Wednesday at a stadium hosting national independence day celebrations in the capital Antananarivo, hospital officials said.

"We have recorded 95 emergency department admissions, including 15 deaths," Oliva Alison Rakoto, director of the HJRA hospital in the city, told AFP.

According to local media reports, the accident occurred late in the afternoon outside the Mahamasina stadium, where several thousand people had gathered for a concert following the traditional military parade held to mark the national holiday.

