UrduPoint.com

15 Dead In New Ecuador Prison Riot

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 09:40 AM

15 dead in new Ecuador prison riot

Latacunga, Ecuador, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :At least 15 prisoners died Monday in the latest riots to strike Ecuador's troubled prison system, officials in the South American country reported.

The riots left 15 people dead and 21 injured, said a statement from SNAI, the agency that manages Ecuador's prisons.

The SNAI had earlier announced that tactical units were continuing operations to regain control of the facility, located in the southern Ecuadoran city of Latacunga.

The prison, which houses about 4,300 prisoners and is one of the largest in the country, has been the site of seven major outbreaks of violence linked to drug trafficking that have left more than 400 inmates dead since February 2021.

Authorities have been unable to prevent the brutal violence, which is often carried out with knives and has involved beheadings.

According to official estimates, the country's overcrowded prisons contain about 35,000 prisoners, many of them members of gangs linked to drug trafficking.

Bordered by Colombia and Peru, the world's largest cocaine producers, Ecuador serves as a departure port for drug shipments, primarily to the United States and Europe.

In 2021, Ecuador seized a record 210 tons of drugs, mostly cocaine.

Last year, the country of 17.7 million people had a murder rate of 14 per 100,000, nearly double that of 2020.

In a bid to improve the living conditions in Ecuador's prisons, President Guillermo Lasso launched the country's first inmate census in August.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder World Riots Europe Drugs Died Latacunga Ecuador Peru United States Colombia SITE February August 2020 From Sana Industries Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2022

20 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th October 2022

25 minutes ago
 US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

9 hours ago
 UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in S ..

UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in Somalia - Spokesperson

9 hours ago
 UN Security Council Condemns Attack on MONUSCO Mis ..

UN Security Council Condemns Attack on MONUSCO Mission in DR Congo

9 hours ago
 US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.