UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Dead In Shooting Was 'terrorist Attack,' Haiti Govt Says

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 09:20 AM

15 dead in shooting was 'terrorist attack,' Haiti govt says

PortauPrince, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Fifteen people shot to death this week in Haiti, including a journalist and an opposition activist, were killed in a "terrorist attack", the country's prime minister said Thursday.

The victims were slain in the capital Port-au-Prince in violence that authorities initially blamed on revenge attacks after the death of a police officer.

Violence has been sharply on the rise in Haiti this year, with gun fights between rival groups prompting many residents of poor districts of the city to flee their homes.

"We are appalled at the terrorist attack that has been committed by a terrorist group calling themselves Fantom 509," Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph said.

The group emerged in March when some police officers and former Haitian National Police members got together to call for the founding of a union -- a demand that was subsequently granted.

Hours before the overnight shooting spree, police union spokesman Guerby Geffrard was killed in Port-au-Prince.

Haitian Police Chief Leon Charles intially said the shootings -- whose victims included reporter Diego Charles and political activist Antoinette Duclair -- were in revenge for Geffrard's killing.

"It was Fantom 509 who did this," Charles said Thursday.

Addressing the group directly, he said: "Instead of letting justice do its job, you wanted to carry out your own justice -- but the police, the country, and the international community will not accept this."Authorities have yet to offer proof to support the accusations, and Charles' statements sparked criticism from journalists and civil rights organizations who doubt their truth.

Undermined by insecurity and political instability, Haiti is struggling to emerge from a string of seemingly never-ending crises, which of late have resulted in a surge in kidnappings and gang violence.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Police Poor Job Port-au-Prince Leon Haiti March From Opposition

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

9 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

10 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

10 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

9 hours ago

Trump Team Launches New Social Media Platform Call ..

9 hours ago

CSTO Chief Says Fat Chance Afghanistan Crisis Can ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.