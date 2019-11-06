15 fighters, soldier and policeman killed in Tajikistan clash: gov

(@imziishan)

Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Fifteen fighters were killed by Tajik authorities when an armed group attacked a checkpoint on the border with Uzbekistan early Wednesday, officials said, adding that a soldier and a policeman died in the clash.

"As a result of an operation conducted by law enforcement forces, 15 members of an armed criminal group were neutralised and four more attackers detained," the country's interior ministry said.