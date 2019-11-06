UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Fighters, Soldier And Policeman Killed In Tajikistan Clash: Gov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

15 fighters, soldier and policeman killed in Tajikistan clash: gov

Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Fifteen fighters were killed by Tajik authorities when an armed group attacked a checkpoint on the border with Uzbekistan early Wednesday, officials said, adding that a soldier and a policeman died in the clash.

"As a result of an operation conducted by law enforcement forces, 15 members of an armed criminal group were neutralised and four more attackers detained," the country's interior ministry said.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Died Uzbekistan Border Criminals

Recent Stories

Vivo co-sponsors the Biggest Online Sale in Pakist ..

18 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 6 November 2019

1 hour ago

UAE Press: ADNOC’s drive ensures stable economy

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Advanced Media Skills Programme launched by RAK Go ..

11 hours ago

UAE welcomes Riyadh Agreement between Government o ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.