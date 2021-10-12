UrduPoint.com

15 Killed, Three Missing As Rainstorms Hit North China's Shanxi

TAIYUAN, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Continuous rainstorms have left 15 people dead and three others missing in north China's Shanxi Province, according to a press conference held on Tuesday by the provincial government.

From Oct. 2 to 7, Shanxi experienced the strongest autumn flood on record.

Continuous rainfall has affected nearly 1.76 million residents in 76 county-level regions across the province, and 120,100 people have been relocated.

About 238,460 hectares of crops have been damaged, 37,700 houses collapsed or seriously damaged, causing direct economic losses of 5.03 billion Yuan (about 780 million U.S. Dollars).

