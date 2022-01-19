UrduPoint.com

15-metre Tsunami Causes 'unprecedented Disaster' In Tonga

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 09:40 AM

15-metre tsunami causes 'unprecedented disaster' in Tonga

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A 15-metre (49-foot) tsunami unleashed by a huge volcanic blast crashed ashore on Tonga last week, demolishing homes and killing at least three people, the island state's government has said.

In an "unprecedented disaster", one village was completely wiped out while only a few houses remained standing in several other settlements scattered across the archipelago, the government said in its first public statement on Saturday's disaster.

At least three people were killed and survivors were left huddled under makeshift shelters, it said.

"An unprecedented disaster hit Tonga," the government said Tuesday following the violent eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano.

Rescue teams have been sent to the worst-hit areas to evacuate residents, it said.

The government said the eruption triggered a tsunami "rising up to 15 metres" which slammed ashore on the west coast of several islands.

The village on Mango island, where a distress beacon was detected earlier in the week, was completely destroyed while only a few houses remained standing in several other villages scattered through the archipelago.

A 65-year-old woman in Mango was one of three people confirmed dead along with a 49-year-old man and British national Angela Glover.

Multiple injuries were also reported, the government said.

Tongan navy vessels carrying health workers and laden with urgent supplies of water, food and tents were being deployed.

"The evacuation process has begun," the government statement said.

Aid efforts have been hampered by a fault in the undersea cable connecting Tonga to the rest of the world, with communication to the outer islands limited to satellite phones and radio.

Photos taken by a New Zealand Air Force reconnaissance flight showed a thick volcanic-ash blanket covering the islands which had contaminated supplies of drinking water.

There were also issues with aid arriving from overseas, with damage to wharves and ash on the main airport runway preventing international arrivals.

Related Topics

Dead Tsunami World Osama Bin Laden Water Man Mango Tonga Women From Government Airport New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2022

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th January 2022

21 minutes ago
 Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on ..

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on Neo-Nazi Network

9 hours ago
 US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least ..

US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least 4 People From Donbas - Reports

9 hours ago
 UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - ..

UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - Reports

9 hours ago
 EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID- ..

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID-19 Booster May Decrease Effica ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.