15 new Covid-19 suspects traced in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) : Apr 05 (APP):As many as 15 new suspects of corona virus were registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours and all of them were got tested, the State Health Authorities said ion Sunday.

Since two new suspects were tested positive during last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in AJK has increased to 14, the health authorities said in an official statement. Both of the new confirmed patients belonged to Mirpur including veteran philanthropist and founder chairman of the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) Chaudhry Akhtar, who was diagnosed positive by the NIH Islamabad on Saturday.

All of the 15 new suspects were tested in Divisional Headquarter Mirpur of whom two were detected positive. One of the affectees had traveled from Tuftan – while the other had traveled from the United Kingdom.

At least 94 more patients were discharged from various quarantine centers in AJK on Saturday after they were tested negative of COVID-19, AJK health authorities said.

Updating the overall current COVID-19 situation in AJK so far, the Health Authorities continued that a total of 400 suspected cases were sent for test of whom the result of 346 have reached.

A total 14 suspects were so far tested positive across AJK. These included 6 patients admitted in Isolation Center in New City Teaching hospital, Mirpur, 6 in DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, and one each iadmitted in Rawalakot and Palandri DHQ hospitals.

Out of all the 400 suspects tested so far, 332 were tested negative while results of 54 cases are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next. As many as 21 of new cases were traced in Bhimbher district – of which one was tested positive.

Sixteen of cases have been admitted in AIMS hospital Muzaffarabad, 13 in New city hospital Mirpur, and four new cases were admitted in DHQ hospital Bagh. All of the new suspects have been tested by the concerned labs and admitted in Quarantine centers.

AJK government has established at least 57 Quarantine Centers at various locations in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir for the delivery of immediate latest Medicare in line with the latest required needs.

In case of the positive tests, all concerned are shifted to the isolation center for due Medicare, the state health authorities statement said.