15 new Covid-19 suspects traced in AJK: Number of suspects tested positive surge to 15

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) : Apr 05 (APP):As many as 15 new suspects of coronavirus were registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours and all of them were got tested, the State Health Authorities said ion Sunday.

Since two new suspects were tested positive during last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 suspects tested positive in AJK has increased to 15, the health authorities said in an official statement released to the media .

Both of the new suspects tested positive belong to Mirpur (AJK) including veteran philanthropist and founder chairman of the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) Chaudhry Akhtar, who was diagnosed positive by the NIH Islamabad.

The third new suspect tested positive traced was identified as 59 years old resident of village Kala Dhab of Kotli district of AJK, an official statement quoting the State Health Minister Dr. Najeeb Naqi, said . He is the first home-grown case as he had not recent travel history, the statement said.

All of the 15 new suspects were tested in Divisional Headquarter Mirpur of whom two were detected positive. One of the affectees had traveled from Tuftan – while the other had traveled from the United Kingdom.

At least 94 more patients were discharged from various quarantine centers in AJK on Saturday after they were tested negative of COVID-19, AJK health authorities said.

Updating the overall current COVID-19 so far situation in AJK, the Health Authorities continued that a total of 400 suspected cases were sent for test of whom the result of 346 have reached.

A total 14 suspects were so far tested positive across AJK. These included 6 patients admitted in Isolation Center in New City Teaching hospital, Mirpur, 6 in DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, and one each iadmitted in Rawalakot and Palandri DHQ hospitals.

One of the patient tested positive on March 17, identified as Liaqat Hussain resident of Palanadri, the first Corona virus hit person in AJK, was discharged from New Mirpur city Teaching Hospital after he was completely recovered following treatment.

Out of all the 400 suspected tested so far, 332 were tested negative.

Results of 54 cases are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next. 21 of new cases were traced in Bhimbher district – of which one was tested positive.

Sixteen of cases have been admitted in AIMS hospital Muzaffarabad, 13 in New city hospital Mirpur, and four new cases were admitted in DHQ hospital Bagh. All of the new suspects have been tested by the concerned labs and admitted in Quarantine centers.

AJK government has established at least 57 Quarantine Centers at various locations in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir for the delivery of immediate latest Medicare in line with the latest required needs.

In case of the positive tests, all concerned are shifted to the isolation center for due Medicare, the state health authorities statement said .