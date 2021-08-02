15 soldiers killed, six missing in Niger attack: ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Niamey, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Fifteen soldiers have been killed and six more are missing after a "terrorist" attack in southwest Niger, near the border with Burkina Faso, the defence ministry announced Sunday.

In Saturday's attack, the soldiers were first ambushed then, as they tried to evacuate their wounded, were hit by an improvised explosive device, said a ministry statement.

The toll is "15 soldiers killed, seven wounded and six missing," it said.