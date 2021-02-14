15 Turkish sailors arrive in Turkey after rescue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (2nd L) welcomes fifteen Turkish sailors upon their arrival at early Sunday following their abduction by pirates by pirates off the coast of Nigeria, at the Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, Turkey on February 14, 2021.

Turkish Ambassador Melih Ulueren and other officials welcomed the seamen who were kidnapped after their Liberian-flagged ship was hijacked by pirates.

They were rescued Friday. The sailors were taken early Saturday to the Turkish Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria under strict security.