15 UN Peacekeepers Injured In Vehicle Bomb Attack In Mali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

15 UN peacekeepers injured in vehicle bomb attack in Mali

LOME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 15 UN peacekeepers were injured in a vehicle bomb attack targeting a temporary operational base in Mali, the UN mission in the country said on Friday.

"This morning, a temporary operational base of the MINUSMA force near the village of Ichagara, in the commune of Tarkint, Gao region, was the target of a vehicle bomb attack.

15 peacekeepers were injured and are being evacuated," the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said on Twitter.

The mission condemned the attack and wishes speedy recovery to the injured.Last Sunday, at least five civilians were also injured in an attack that took place in the Kero Cercle administrative subdivision of the Mopti region.

