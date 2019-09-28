UrduPoint.com
15 Wounded In Blast At Southern Afghanistan Polling Station: Hospital

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

15 wounded in blast at southern Afghanistan polling station: hospital

Kandahar, Afghanistan, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :At least 15 people were wounded Saturday when a bomb exploded at a polling station in southern Afghanistan, a hospital official said, hours after voting got underway in the presidential election.

An "explosion took place outside a polling centre in the city of Kandahar, and 15 people -- all men -- were injured and were brought to the hospital," Naimatullah, the head of a regional hospital who only has one name, told AFP.

