15 Year Jail Term Sought For Al-Qaeda Terrorists

Fri 12th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

HATAY, TURKEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Prosecutors in southern Turkey have demanded a 15-year jail term for a French national linked to Al-Qaeda terror group.

The suspect, identified as Clement G., was arrested in the Hatay province last December while attempting to enter Turkey from Syria through illegal means.

He will appear before a judge for "being a member of an armed terror group." In an indictment, prosecutors said the suspect had entered Syria in 2016 and received combat training along with 100 other French nationals under the command of Omar O., who has carried out activities for the terror group in Syria.

It was further stated in the indictment that Clement G. was dispatched to combat zones in the war-ridden country and operated on behalf of Al-Qaeda in Syria.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

