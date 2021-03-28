UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

150 Companies Receive Financing From China's "new Third Board" This Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 12:40 PM

150 companies receive financing from China's

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :A total of 150 companies have received financing from China's National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), also known as the "new third board," so far this year.

The 150 companies have issued shares worth over 7.2 billion Yuan (about 1.1 billion U.S. Dollars).

Between March 22 and March 26, the total turnover on the board was 2.

27 billion yuan.

As of Friday, 7,798 companies have been listed on the NEEQ.

Launched in 2013, the board aims to offer small and medium-sized enterprises a new financing channel with low costs and simple listing procedures.

China has outlined a series of reforms to better orient the NEEQ to the needs and features of small enterprises, and to support the quality growth of the real economy.

Related Topics

Exchange China March From Billion

Recent Stories

Lebanon records 2,957 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE welcomes global talent in new vis ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 28, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs MoU w ..

12 hours ago

Last-gasp Bristol beat Quins to extend Premiership ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.