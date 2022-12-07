UrduPoint.com

155 Lightly Injured In Train Collision Near Barcelona

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 04:20 PM

155 lightly injured in train collision near Barcelona

Barcelona, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :More than 150 people were lightly injured Wednesday when one train ran into the back of another at a station near Barcelona, authorities and Spain's Renfe rail operator said.

The SEM regional emergency services said the train had been moving very slowly when the collision occurred just before 8:00 am (0700 GMT) with most people suffering bumps and bruises.

"There was a collision between two trains at 7:50 am at the Montcada i Reixac-Manresa station, on the line heading in to Barcelona, that's to say one train ran into the back of another," a spokesman for the state rail operator told AFP.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, a spokesman for the regional fire service said the moving train had collided with "the back part" of a stationary train at Montcada station, which lies some 10 kilometres (six miles) north of Barcelona.

The train was moving "very slowly (when the collision occurred) but people who were standing up fell over and hurt themselves," Joan Carles Gomez, an emergency services official told reporters at the scene.

"We have examined 155 people who were affected, of which 14 were taken for further treatment but none are seriously injured," he said.

"We're talking about many bruises and some head injuries, but nothing serious."

Related Topics

Injured Fire Barcelona Spain Stock Exchange Of Mauritius

Recent Stories

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

1 hour ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

1 hour ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

4 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

5 hours ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

5 hours ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.