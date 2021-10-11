156 Yemeni Rebels Killed South Of Marib: Coalition
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:40 PM
Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :More than 150 Huthi rebels have been killed in an operation south of Marib, a major hotspot of Yemen's civil war, the coalition fighting the militants said on Monday.
"The targeting process included the destruction of eight military vehicles, and casualties exceeded 156 terrorist elements," a coalition statement said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.