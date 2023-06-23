157,000 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :A total of 157,000 Pakistani pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, including 81,000 participants under the government scheme and 76,000 through the private scheme, as confirmed by the spokesperson from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Muhammad Umer Butt, Spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony told APP that Saudi Makatib had completed the preparations to make the tents in Mina and Arafat functional.

Hajj pilgrims will be transported to the Mina tent village on the night between Sunday and Monday via buses.

The guiding posts of Pakistani Muavineen had already been established in Mina and Jamarat, he added.

In Mina, he said two camp offices had been set up by the Pakistan Hajj Mission to provide continuous assistance to prospective pilgrims.

These offices will include different departments like lost and found, guidance, complaints, and a monitoring desk, ensuring 24/7 support for the pilgrims.

Quoting Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, he said a shuttle train service would be available to 63 percent of the Hujjaj during the Hajj days, while the remaining 37 percent would be transported to Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah via buses.

Meanwhile, the transport service to Haram Sharif was closed early in the morning in order to control the severe rush of pilgrims at the Grand Mosque due to the last Friday before Hajj rituals.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Senator Talha Mehmood, will join ordinary prospective pilgrims in performing Hajj.

During his visit to various buildings housing Pakistani Hajj pilgrims, the minister personally addressed their concerns and gave instructions to resolve them.

He generously distributed gifts among Pakistani pilgrims from his own pocket.

The exceptional arrangements for Hajj received praise from over 98 percent of the pilgrims.

The minister made a commitment to address any issues faced by the pilgrims.

Furthermore, he urged private Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) to provide the best possible facilities to Pakistani pilgrims and warned of strict action in cases of violation of the agreement signed with private prospective pilgrims.