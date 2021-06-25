UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

159 People Unaccounted For After Florida Building Collapse: Mayor

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

159 people unaccounted for after Florida building collapse: mayor

Surfside, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The number of people unaccounted for following the collapse of a Florida apartment block has risen to 159, the county's mayor said Friday.

"We do have 120 people now accounted for, which is very, very good news.

But our unaccounted for number has gone up to 159," Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference.

Authorities have stressed it is still unclear how many people were inside the building when it pancaked in the early hours of Thursday, killing at least four people.

Related Topics

Florida

Recent Stories

Tarin’s determination to boost revenue supported ..

15 minutes ago

105,676 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan yet in grey list as FATF announces its ve ..

31 minutes ago

Dahani dedicates his achievements to his late pare ..

49 minutes ago

Maritime sector playing effective role in securing ..

1 hour ago

Khamenei receives all-Iranian Covid jab

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.