15th "Chinese Bridge" Language Contest For Secondary Students Held In Laos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2022 | 04:40 PM

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) APP):Laos held the final round of the 15th "Chinese Bridge" contest for non-Chinese secondary students in the capital Vientiane on Friday, and released the final result on Saturday.

The annual Chinese proficiency competition was held in Liewtou Chinese school and participated by students from 12 Lao secondary schools in Vientiane, Savannakhet, Pakse and Muangxai.

Under the theme of "Fly High With Chinese," the competition included recorded videos of speeches and talent shows, and an online real time Q&A, through which the contestants showed their Chinese language skill and understanding of the Chinese culture.

Lin Junxiong, chairman of the Liewtou Chinese School and the Chinese Language education Association in Laos, said that the annual "Chinese Bridge" contest in Laos has provided more chances for Lao students to learn the Chinese language and get to know about the Chinese culture, and has been a bridge for the exchange and friendship between the two countries' young people.

