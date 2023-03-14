UrduPoint.com

15th Saudi Relief Plane Arrives In Gaziantep To Help Earthquake Victims In Türkiye, Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The 15th Saudi relief airplane arrived on Monday at Gaziantep Airport in the Republic of Türkiye, carrying 85 tons and 346 kilograms of relief materials.

The aid is part of the Saudi relief airlift dispatched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to help the victims of earthquakes in Syria and Türkiye under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The aid embodies the noble humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Saudi Gaziantep Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Airport

Recent Stories

World Bank committed to Pakistanâ€™s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistanâ€™s long-term development: Martin Raiser

42 minutes ago
 PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln ..

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

11 hours ago
 Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.