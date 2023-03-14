(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The 15th Saudi relief airplane arrived on Monday at Gaziantep Airport in the Republic of Türkiye, carrying 85 tons and 346 kilograms of relief materials.

The aid is part of the Saudi relief airlift dispatched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to help the victims of earthquakes in Syria and Türkiye under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The aid embodies the noble humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.