UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16 Dead As Buses Collide In Northern Mexico

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

16 dead as buses collide in northern Mexico

Mexico City, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :A collision on Tuesday between two buses carrying workers at a mine in northern Mexico left 16 people dead and 14 injured, authorities said.

The pre-dawn crash happened on a road leading to the entrance of the mine in the state of Sonora, the region's attorney general's office said in a statement.

The workers who died were traveling in a mini-bus while those injured were being transported in a larger bus and were taken to hospital for treatment.

All of victims were Mexican, the statement said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Road Died Mexico

Recent Stories

VC SU pays homage to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on h ..

8 hours ago

PTI leader demands stern action against profiteers ..

8 hours ago

Final defeat against Bayern is irrelevant for PSG ..

8 hours ago

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

10 hours ago

Coronavirus situation under control in Punjab: Chi ..

8 hours ago

Iran-Flagged Vessel Attacked Off Eritrea Coast - A ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.