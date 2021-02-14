UrduPoint.com
16 Injured In Amusement Park Accident In Central China

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 11:10 AM

CHANGSHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Sixteen people were injured, with three in serious conditions, after a swing ride at an amusement park in central China's Hunan Province conked out on Saturday, local authorities said Sunday.

The accident happened at about 3:40 p.m.

in a village of Shaoyang County, according to the county government.The "flying chair" swing ride lost control due to a mechanical glitch, causing some tourists to plunge from the facility, officials and witnesses said.

All the injured have been admitted to the hospital. The park has been closed pending an investigation into the cause of the accident, local authorities said.

