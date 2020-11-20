UrduPoint.com
16 Killed In Riots Over Uganda Politician Arrest: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

16 killed in riots over Uganda politician arrest: police

Kampala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Sixteen people have been killed in two days of violent clashes between Ugandan security forces and supporters of detained opposition leader Bobi Wine , police said Thursday, as tensions flare two months before a presidential election.

"The death toll is now 16, with 45 injuries, some serious injuries," Kampala police chief Moses Kafeero told AFP.

