16 Killed In Road Accident In North Nigeria

Fri 11th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

16 killed in road accident in north Nigeria

LAGOS, Dec. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :An accident killed 16 people along a busy road in northern Nigeria, local authorities said on Friday.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for the internal security and home affairs in Kaduna, who confirmed the incident to Xinhua, said it occurred Tuesday night at Rigachukun town in Igabi local government area of the state.

Muhammad Jalige, a police spokesperson in the state, told Xinhua on Friday that 19 people, travelling on a business trip on Tuesday from the neighboring state of Kano to Abuja, Nigeria's capital were involved in the accident.

Jalige said the driver lost control of the vehicle which somersaulted and fell into a ditch at Rigachukun town. Nine passengers died on the spot while 10 others sustained varying degrees of injuries, and seven of the injured died at a local hospital while receiving medical attention.

"Three persons survived and were undergoing treatment," he said.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

