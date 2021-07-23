UrduPoint.com
16 Killed In Suspected Militia Attack In DR Congo: Local, Medical Sources

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 12:30 PM

16 killed in suspected militia attack in DR Congo: local, medical sources

Beni, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Suspected members of an Islamist militia shot and killed 16 people as they were returning home from a weekly market in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local and medical sources said Friday.

The dead included six women and a child, Jerome Munyambethe, head of the hospital in the town of Oicha, told AFP.

