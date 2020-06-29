16 new COVID-19 positive cases land in various AJK hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) : Jun 29 (APP):Sixteen fresh Corona Virus suspects tested positive were registered and hospitalized during last 24 hours raising tally to 1065 across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Monday, it was officially stated.

At least 539 patients out of total of 1065 have recovered and discharged from various health facilities, the state health authorities said in a statement on the updated situation of pandemic.

The State Health Services Authorities confirmed the registration of 16 new cases in AJK, which include 10 in Sudhanoti, the native district of AJK's sitting Health minister Dr. Najeeb Naqi, 02 each in Mirpur and Kotli districts and one each in Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot districts.

A total of 28 ill-fated persons have so far lost lives due to the pandemic in AJK including 13 in Muzaffarabad district, 04 in Mirpur. 04 in Bagh and two in Rawalakot 03 in Bhimbher and 02 in Palandri district.

Among a total of 498 patients tested positive, 370 housed in various home isolation and rest of 128 patients admitted in various the state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

At the same time, after the complete recovery of 19 more patients were discharged from the health facilities at various parts of AJK on Monday – raising the total number of the patients discharged so far across AJK to 539, the AJK Health authorities disclosed.

A total of 258 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Monday.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 15878 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 15826 had been received with a total of 1065 positive cases across the State so far, the authorities said.

Out of the total of 1065 corona virus positive cases, 19 more patients were fully recovered and discharged from different health facilities and the state-run isolation centers in various parts of the state by Monday, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Saturday a total of 14103 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 52 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.