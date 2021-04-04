UrduPoint.com
16 Rescued, Several Missing After Ship Mishap In Zhejiang

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 02:50 PM

HANGZHOU, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Sixteen have been saved and several still missing after a fishing boat sank in east China's Zhejiang Province Sunday morning, the provincial maritime search and rescue center said.

The center received a report at 4:28 a.m.

Sunday that the boat registered in neighboring Jiangsu Province with approximately 20 crew members aboard, capsized about 100 nautical miles east of Zhujiajian, the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan, Zhejiang.

Rescue vessels and helicopters from maritime search teams and nearby fishing boats have joined the rescue operation, local authorities said.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, 16 crew members were rescued. Four of them were in a normal condition and 12 others have shown weak vital signs. The search work is still underway as several remain missing.

