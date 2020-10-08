UrduPoint.com
16 Women Out Of 117 Nobel Literature Prize Laureates

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

16 women out of 117 Nobel Literature Prize laureates

Stockholm, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Women make up half of mankind, but only 16 of the 117 Nobel Literature prize laureates.

Here is a list of the women who have won the prestigious honour since it was first awarded in 1901.

2020 - Louise Gluck (US) 2018 - Olga Tokarczuk (Poland) 2015 - Svetlana Alexievich (Belarus) 2013 - Alice Munro (Canada) 2009 - Herta Mueller (Germany) 2007 - Doris Lessing (Britain) 2004 - Elfriede Jelinek (Austria) 1996 - Wislawa Szymborska (Poland) 1993 - Toni Morrison (United States) 1991 - Nadine Gordimer (South Africa) 1966 - Nelly Sachs (Sweden), with Shmuel Agnon of Israel 1945 - Gabriela Mistral (Chile) 1938 - Pearl Buck (United States) 1928 - Sigrid Undset (Norway)1926 - Grazia Deledda (Italy)1909 - Selma Lagerlof (Sweden)

More Stories From Miscellaneous

