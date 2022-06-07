160 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :A total of 160 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, the National Health Commission said in its Tuesday report.

That brought the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 218,096 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.