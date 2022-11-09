160-year-old agricultural show reopens in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :One of the oldest expos in New Zealand, the Canterbury Agricultural Show, threw its gates open to the public on Wednesday in the South Island City of Christchurch.

The city is finally able to welcome back all the big crowd-pulling events that traditionally make up the Cup and Show Week in Christchurch, after two years of COVID-19 disruption.

The largest show of its kind in New Zealand, the Canterbury Agricultural Show, or A&P Show, has been a popular event dating back to 1862. This year it was held in Christchurch from Nov. 9 to 11, and kids can attend it for free.

On average, the popular town-meets-country event attracts 100,000 visitors over three days, more than 7,000 competition entries and more than 600 trade exhibitors, according to the organizers.

"A particular focus this year is youth -- a lot of children don't get to experience country life and get up close to farm animals so we're thrilled about being able to offer free entry for kids," said Tracy Ahern, A&P Show's general manager.

New sustainability initiatives are being trailed at the show as organizers work to reduce the amount of waste generated by the annual event, Ahern said.