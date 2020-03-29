UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

160,000 Germans Repatriated During Virus Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

160,000 Germans repatriated during virus pandemic

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Germany has repatriated more than 160,000 of its nationals from abroad as borders close due to the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Saturday.

The foreign ministry had earlier estimated that around 200,000 Germans were stranded abroad and seeking repatriation.

Most were tourists who found themselves stuck after the country they were visiting closed its borders and suspended flights in and out.

"We have so far repatriated over 160,000 Germans," Maas said on Twitter. "We are going to continue," he added.

The government last week agreed to spend 50 million Euros ($56 million) in a deal with commercial airlines to fly citizens home from affected regions.

EU foreign ministers have agreed to share flight capacity and data to help return as many people as possible to the bloc.

On Thursday EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc had managed to repatriated some 100,000 Europeans trapped overseas.

Germany, Europe's biggest economy, closed its land borders last week and the European Union has also sealed its external borders to incoming travellers to try to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Germany has also imposed a ban on gatherings of more than two people, and shut schools, non-essential shops, bars and restaurants.

The Robert Koch Institute disease control authority on Friday reported over 42,000 confirmed coronavirus infections in Europe's most populous nation, and 253 deaths.

Related Topics

Europe Twitter European Union Germany Turkish Lira From Government Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, Disinfection Pr ..

18 minutes ago

Hundreds of German tourists repatriated from RAK I ..

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review globa ..

33 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s leading position in World Happine ..

2 hours ago

AJK president urges Modi to release Kashmiri priso ..

2 hours ago

Second batch of donations from Jack Ma Foundation ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.