164 people killed in Kazakhstan unrest: media

Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 164 people have died in the wake of violent protests in Kazakhstan this week, including 103 in the largest city Almaty, media reported, citing the health ministry.

Officials previously said 26 protesters and 16 security officers died in the unrest that erupted over fuel hikes and escalated into clashes with law enforcement.