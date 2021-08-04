17 Chinese provinces report locally transmitted, asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A total of 17 provincial regions in China have reported locally transmitted or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, according to a health official.

At a press conference held on Wednesday, Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, said China now has 144 medium- and high-risk regions for COVID-19, a record high since the country established epidemic prevention and control efforts on a regular basis.

With COVID-19 outbreaks occurring in multiple regions, the official urged rigorous anti-epidemic measures, including timely investigation of new infections, strengthened management of key regions and personnel, and better personal protection against the virus.