17 Chinese Provinces Report Locally Transmitted, Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A total of 17 provincial regions in China have reported locally transmitted or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, according to a health official.

At a press conference held on Wednesday, Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, said China now has 144 medium- and high-risk regions for COVID-19, a record high since the country established epidemic prevention and control efforts on a regular basis.

With COVID-19 outbreaks occurring in multiple regions, the official urged rigorous anti-epidemic measures, including timely investigation of new infections, strengthened management of key regions and personnel, and better personal protection against the virus.

