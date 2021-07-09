17 Colombian ex-soldiers thought involved in Haiti assassination: police

Bogota, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Seventeen Colombian ex-soldiers are thought to have been involved in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, Colombia's police director said Friday.

Two men who had died at the hands of Haitian police and 15 others under suspicion "may have belonged to the national army" of Colombia, having left it between 2018 and 2020, general Jorge Luis Vargas told a press conference.