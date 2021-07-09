UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Colombian Ex-soldiers Thought Involved In Haiti Assassination: Police

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:30 PM

17 Colombian ex-soldiers thought involved in Haiti assassination: police

Bogota, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Seventeen Colombian ex-soldiers are thought to have been involved in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, Colombia's police director said Friday.

Two men who had died at the hands of Haitian police and 15 others under suspicion "may have belonged to the national army" of Colombia, having left it between 2018 and 2020, general Jorge Luis Vargas told a press conference.

Related Topics

Army Police Died Colombia Haiti May 2018 2020

Recent Stories

Police NET teams seize 30kg hashish, ice drug

33 minutes ago

Biden, Merkel to Discuss Nord Stream 2 Next Week - ..

33 minutes ago

EU Includes Afghanistan in Central Asia Management ..

33 minutes ago

Kremlin cOnfirms Putin-Biden Phone Talk, Preparing ..

36 minutes ago

DC chairs meeting to review polio arrangements

36 minutes ago

Envoy lauds Canadian Pakistani community, MPs role ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.