17 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:20 PM

17 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Seventeen COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Thursday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report Friday.

There were 521 confirmed cases still being treated, including 13 in severe conditions, the report showed.

As of Thursday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 87,331 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among whom 82,176 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,634 died of the disease.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

